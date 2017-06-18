Louisville Slugger Museum celebrates Father's Day on one of thei - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Slugger Museum celebrates Father's Day on one of their busiest days of the year

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fathers Day was a grand slam at the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory Sunday. 

All fathers were able to get in free and received a special Fathers Day mini-bat. 

One of the most popular exhibits was "Hold a Piece of History," where visitors get to hold some famous bats in their own two hands.

Every MLB team was represented with a game-used bat, as well as some hall-of-fame player bats.

"The history of how long it goes back to the making of the bats and the history of the player's hands that have touched the bats that are still in here is pretty cool," said Chad Henderson, who celebrated Father's Day at the museum. 

Fathers Day is one of the busiest days of the year at the Slugger Museum.

