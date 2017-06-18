Portugal raises death toll back to 62 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Portugal raises death toll back to 62

Posted: Updated:

LISBON, Portugal (AP) - Portuguese Interior Minister Constanca Urbano de Sousa said the death toll in a forest fire had risen to 62 by the end of Sunday. She said firefighters were still working on all four fronts of the fire.

Authorities had previously lowered the number of victims, saying that one body had been counted for twice, but the minister later confirmed that the official toll returned to 62.

Urbano de Sousa also said the country's judicial police was expecting to complete the identification of all bodies soon in order to release them as early as possible.

Authorities were overwhelmed with food and water donations for those affected and the emergency services working in the areas near Pedrogao Grande, in central Portugal.

