Vigil marks 10 years since Floyd County Sheriff's deputy Frank Denzinger died in the line of duty

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A vigil held Sunday night marked 10 years since the death of Floyd County Sheriff's deputy Frank Denzinger. 

Nearly 200 people gathered at the steps of the Frank C. Denzinger Criminal Justice building in New Albany for the vigil, for family members, friends, and anyone who wanted to pay their respects to the officer who was killed in the line of duty. 

Denzinger was shot and killed in June 2007 by 15-year-old Tyler Dumstorf while responding to a domestic disturbance call with another officer, Sgt. Joel White.

When the officers arrived on the scene, the teen opened fire with a high-powered military-style rifle.

White was also shot and seriously wounded, but survived. He began the service with an emotional prayer. 

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office is planting two trees in Denzinger's honor in the hope that his sacrifice will never be forgotten. 

