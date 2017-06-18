Murdered 7-year-old's family to attend nationwide peace effort

Charles Cowherd was killed on June 17, 2016. He had been shot eight times.

Charles Cowherd was killed on June 17, 2016. He had been shot eight times.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – While police put together clues in the slaying of 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs, his family is hoping to spread the word about violence in Louisville.

Hobbs was hit by a stray bullet that went through the window of his West Madison Street home back on May 21. His mother says he was sitting down to have a snack before bed. He died a short time later at Norton Children’s Hospital.

“I ain’t over it,” said his father Dequante Hobbs Sr. on Sunday. “I'm never going to be over it. I've got to keep my head up and keep moving forward but it’s still hurting me on the inside.”

Since then, the community has offered numerous prayers and support to Hobbs’ family.

“The outpouring of support and love that everyone has shown is tremendous,” said Hobbs’ grandmother Tonya Gouga. “We just hope that no other family will have to go through this.”

Now, Hobbs’ family is being invited to New Orleans later this month as part of rapper Master P’s newly minted “National Day of Peace” which will include a celebrity basketball game in Hobbs’ honor.

“Hopefully it will help to know that his death is going to be a light for someone to come forward and get justice and hopefully not just for him but for all those that have lost their life that is young,” Gouga said.

So far, no arrests have been made by police even after repeated pleas for help and information.

“All of us really don't get any sleep because the person that killed my son is still out there,” said Hobbs’ mother Micheshia Norment.

Hobbs family is also planning to release lanterns at the base of the Big Four Bridge on Thursday, which will mark one month since Hobbs’ murder.

