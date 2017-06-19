Mayor's SummerWorks Program kicks off Monday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mayor's SummerWorks Program kicks off Monday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's SummerWorks program for young people starts Monday.

The SummerWorks program is one of the city's long-term strategies for reducing violence.

Mayor Greg Fischer himself will kick off SummerWorks 2017 at the Parkland Boys & Girls Club Monday at 10 a.m.

More than 5,000 young people, ages 16 to 21, will be hard at work for about 7 weeks this summer.

They will work at more than 200 companies, non-profit organizations, and city agencies.

SummerWorks is also one of the key strategies for reducing violence.

The program provides jobs for young people who otherwise might not have the opportunity.

Young people can earn anywhere from minimum wage, to $16 an hour, at jobs in the program.

Some jobs require a High School diploma, while others require some high school experience, or none at all.

