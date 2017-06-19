The Harrison County Fair continues in Corydon, Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

The Harrison County Fair continues in Corydon, Indiana

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Fair in Corydon, IN has been a tradition for generations.

The events began with a fair parade on June 18th kicking off activities through June 24th

Attractions include the 4-H competitions, vegetable contests, demolition derby, lawnmower derby, monster trucks and more.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser had a chance to join some 4-H competitors before hitting the ring at the Harrison County Fairgrounds.

Click here to get a complete list of the week's activities.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.