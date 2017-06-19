Louisville man accused of breaking into woman's car, demanding t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man accused of breaking into woman's car, demanding that she perform sex act at gunpoint

Anthony Jones (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Anthony Jones (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he broke into a woman's car and demanded that she perform a sex act at gunpoint.

Police say 26-year-old Anthony Jones forced his way into the woman's car, pulled a gun, and demanded that she perform the sex act, threatening to shoot her if she didn't.

"The suspect placed the barrel of the gun against the victim's neck / back of head, creating substantial risk of death or serious physical injury," the arrest report states.

It is not clear from the arrest report when or where the crime took place.

Police say they arrested Jones on Saturday, at the Speedway at 5608 Preston Highway, near E. Indian Trail, just before 12:30 p.m.

According to an arrest report, officers recovered a gun that had been defaced with the serial number scratched out, making the gun untraceable. 

Police say Jones was already a convicted felon.

Jones is charged with attempted sodomy, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a defaced firearm and first-degree wanton endangerment. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

