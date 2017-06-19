Police say woman abandoned 9-year-old special needs daughter at - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say woman abandoned 9-year-old special needs daughter at Galt House

Posted: Updated:
Paloma Smith (source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Paloma Smith (source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is facing serious charges after police say she abandoned her 9-year-old special needs child at the Galt House hotel in downtown Louisville over the weekend.

According to the arrest report, a housekeeper found the girl with extreme special needs "shaking, crying and visibly scared" alone in a conference room around 3:15 Sunday morning.

Police say the child's mother, 30-year-old Paloma Smith, came back to the conference room about 20 minutes after the child was found and tried to leave with the child, even though police told her the child needed to be taken to a hospital. That's when police say she became aggressive and dismissive of officer's questions. 

Police say Smith was not a guest at the hotel and no reason to be there. 

Smith was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, endangering the welfare of an incompetent person and criminal trespassing. She was being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $10,000 cash bond. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.