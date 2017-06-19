ALDI accepting applications during hiring event on June 20 in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- ALDI is hiring at several stores in Louisville and Indiana, and is holding a job fair on Tuesday, June 20.
The grocery chain headquartered in Germany has several openings, including store associate, shift manager and manager trainee positions.
The hiring event is in support of the ongoing growth of ALDI in the area, offering customers the ALDI brand promise of high-quality grocery items at impossibly low prices.
Tuesday's hiring event will be held at the ALDI located at 10620 Westport Road in Louisville from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Available Positions:
Job Requirements:
Benefits:
