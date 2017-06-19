ALDI accepting applications during job fair today in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- ALDI is holding a job fair today in east Louisville as it prepares to hire dozens of workers in Louisville and southern Indiana.

The grocery chain headquartered in Germany has several openings, including store associate, shift manager and manager trainee positions.

Today's job fair is at the ALDI located at 10620 Westport Road. It started at 7 a.m. and continues until 7 p.m.

Available Positions:

Store Associate - $12 per hour

Shift Manager - $12 per hour plus an additional $5.00 per hour premium when performing manger duties

Manager Trainee - $45,000 per year ($22 per hour averaging 40 hours per week), with an opportunity to earn $70,000 - $85,000 per year as a Store Manager

Job Requirements:

Must be 18 years or older to apply

High school diploma or GED preferred

Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday - Sunday

Retail experience preferred

Management experience preferred for Manager Trainees

Drug screening and background check

Ability to lift 45 pounds

Benefits:

ALDI offers employees generous wages and benefits that are higher than the national average for the retail industry

ALDI staff averaging more than 25 hours a week are eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage

All employees are invited to participate in the 401(k) program

