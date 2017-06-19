ALDI accepting applications during job fair today in east Louisv - WDRB 41 Louisville News

ALDI accepting applications during job fair today in east Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- ALDI is holding a job fair today in east Louisville as it prepares to hire dozens of workers in Louisville and southern Indiana. 

The grocery chain headquartered in Germany has several openings, including store associate, shift manager and manager trainee positions. 

Today's job fair is at the ALDI located at 10620 Westport Road. It started at 7 a.m. and continues until 7 p.m. 

Available Positions:

  • Store Associate - $12 per hour
  • Shift Manager - $12 per hour plus an additional $5.00 per hour premium when performing manger duties
  • Manager Trainee - $45,000 per year ($22 per hour averaging 40 hours per week), with an opportunity to earn $70,000 - $85,000 per year as a Store Manager

Job Requirements:

  • Must be 18 years or older to apply
  • High school diploma or GED preferred
  • Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday - Sunday
  • Retail experience preferred
  • Management experience preferred for Manager Trainees
  • Drug screening and background check
  • Ability to lift 45 pounds

Benefits:

  • ALDI offers employees generous wages and benefits that are higher than the national average for the retail industry
  • ALDI staff averaging more than 25 hours a week are eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage
  • All employees are invited to participate in the 401(k) program

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

