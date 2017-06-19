ALDI accepting applications during job fair today in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- ALDI is holding a job fair today in east Louisville as it prepares to hire dozens of workers in Louisville and southern Indiana.
The grocery chain headquartered in Germany has several openings, including store associate, shift manager and manager trainee positions.
Today's job fair is at the ALDI located at 10620 Westport Road. It started at 7 a.m. and continues until 7 p.m.
