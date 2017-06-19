A wild food enthusiast helps you find edible plants at Bernheim - WDRB 41 Louisville News

A wild food enthusiast helps you find edible plants at Bernheim Forest

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Explore the world of wild edible plants at Bernheim Forest, Saturday, June 24th from 9am to Noon.

Wren Smith, award-winning Interpretive Programs Manager, will take you through the four seasons of wild edible plants.

The workshop includes an indoor presentation, a foraging expedition, recipes, and a few samples from each season.

Wren is a wild food enthusiast with over 30 years of leading workshops and hikes on this subject.

Registration and payment are due by 4pm Friday, June 23rd by calling (502) 955-8512.

Bernheim Members $20; Non - Members $30. $5 per card weekend environmental fee for Non-Members still applies.

Click here to get connected with the Bernheim Forest program.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.