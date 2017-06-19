A wild food enthusiast helps you find edible plants at Bernheim Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Explore the world of wild edible plants at Bernheim Forest, Saturday, June 24th from 9am to Noon.
Wren Smith, award-winning Interpretive Programs Manager, will take you through the four seasons of wild edible plants.
The workshop includes an indoor presentation, a foraging expedition, recipes, and a few samples from each season.
Wren is a wild food enthusiast with over 30 years of leading workshops and hikes on this subject.
Registration and payment are due by 4pm Friday, June 23rd by calling (502) 955-8512.
Bernheim Members $20; Non - Members $30. $5 per card weekend environmental fee for Non-Members still applies.
Click here to get connected with the Bernheim Forest program.
