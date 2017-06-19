Demoted LMPD Lt. Jimmy Harper files whistleblower lawsuit against city

Speeding cars have been a concern for residents on East Highway 86.

A local grassroots organization is showing the importance of paying it forward while giving many fathers a second chance with not only their children but also with the community. On Sunday, hundreds of fathers and families met at Shelby Park for the 2NOT1 Father’s Day Cookout.

Denzinger was shot and killed in the line of duty in June 2007 by a teenager while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Vigil marks 10 years since Floyd County Sheriff's deputy Frank Denzinger died in the line of duty

A Pentagon spokesman says the U.S. had not shot down a Syrian regime aircraft before Sunday's confrontation.

US shoots down Syrian aircraft for first time

Doctors say 80 percents of dogs that come in contact with the virus will get the canine influenza.

Highly contagious and potentially dangerous dog flu has made its way to Louisville

Brendan McKay pitched five tough innings and the Louisville bullpen was dominant as the Cards won their first College World Series game in 10 years, 8-4 over Texas A&M.

CRAWFORD | All Cards on deck as Louisville wins CWS opener over Texas A&M

The University of Louisville will mount an aggressive appeal of the NCAA's ruling against its men's basketball program. WDRB's Eric Crawford looks at the issues, and examines their chances.

CRAWFORD | Looking at Louisville's avenues for appeal to the NCAA

It hasn’t been a significant problem for Jefferson County Public Schools in the past, but with the recent firing of a longtime principal, the issue of student residency violations has been launched into the spotlight.

Norton Elementary School principal Ken Stites was fired from JCPS on May 30.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Metro Police Lt. Jimmy Harper filed a whistleblower lawsuit against Metro Government on Monday, alleging he was demoted in retaliation for expressing concerns about the police department’s management.

Harper was removed from his high-ranking position of major last month as part of department-wide reorganization by Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Steve Conrad.

But in the suit, filed Monday in Jefferson Circuit Court, Harper claims he was demoted after he told Conrad that he had concerns about the chief’s leadership and also informed some Metro Council members about those issues.

In particular, Harper claims he told Mayor Greg Fischer that dissolving a plainclothes crime-fighting unit known as the FLEX Platoon last year was a “wrong choice and that it would have serious negative effects in the community, especially in the West-End," thereby "raising his concerns of Chief Conrad's mismanagement of LMPD." Harper said Fischer had asked him for his opinion on the issue.

A few days later, Conrad told Harper not to speak to Fischer about “LMPD policy or strategy,” according to the lawsuit.

Harper also provided Councilman David James, a former LMPD officer, information about an Oct. 17, 2016, email concerning Victory Park gang members, according to the suit.

The suit claims Harper was then “immediately summoned” to Conrad’s office for giving James the information. Conrad told Harper he was giving James and other council members “too much information about crimes,” according to the suit.

The lawsuit includes a written reprimand finding Harper had violated police rules by going outside the chain of command to address departmental issues. Conrad, according to the reprimand, had told Harper criticism of the department could cause a negative impact.

Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for police, declined to comment on pending litigation.

And Harper questioned the use of Violent Crime Reduction money given to the department from the city, which LMPD used at “an accelerated pace, and without strategy from Chief Conrad’s office, by flooding high crime areas with officers without coordination and proper planning.”

Harper told council members about the waste and lack of strategy, the suit says.

In addition, since April 2016, Harper has been providing “actual crime reporting and data via the true crime statistics” to provide an “accurate perspective” of crime in Louisville, the suit alleges.

On May 24, Conrad told Harper he could retire or be demoted a rank to Lieutenant, the suit claims. Harper accepted the demotion and was placed in command of the River Patrol.

The lawsuit claims Harper made “good faith reports” of waste, fraud, abuse of authority and dangers to the city to the council, Fischer and superior officers. In response, he was given a written counseling statement and demoted, court documents claim.

The lawsuit is seeking a jury trial and unspecified monetary damages.

Attorney Thomas Clay, who represents Harper, declined to comment but said he would hold a press conference this afternoon.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.