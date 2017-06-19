Demoted LMPD Lt. Jimmy Harper files whistleblower lawsuit against city

It hasn’t been a significant problem for Jefferson County Public Schools in the past, but with the recent firing of a longtime principal, the issue of student residency violations has been launched into the spotlight.More >>
The University of Louisville will mount an aggressive appeal of the NCAA's ruling against its men's basketball program. WDRB's Eric Crawford looks at the issues, and examines their chances.More >>
Brendan McKay pitched five tough innings and the Louisville bullpen was dominant as the Cards won their first College World Series game in 10 years, 8-4 over Texas A&M.More >>
Doctors say 80 percents of dogs that come in contact with the virus will get the canine influenza.More >>
A Pentagon spokesman says the U.S. had not shot down a Syrian regime aircraft before Sunday's confrontation.More >>
Denzinger was shot and killed in the line of duty in June 2007 by a teenager while responding to a domestic disturbance call.More >>
A local grassroots organization is showing the importance of paying it forward while giving many fathers a second chance with not only their children but also with the community. On Sunday, hundreds of fathers and families met at Shelby Park for the 2NOT1 Father’s Day Cookout.More >>
Speeding cars have been a concern for residents on East Highway 86.More >>
In the lawsuit, Harper claims he was demoted after he told Conrad that he had concerns about the chief’s leadership and also informed some Metro Council members about those issues.More >>
Another recruit told the NCAA it was "common knowledge" that the stripping and prostitution were occurring.More >>
Officer Ryan Scanlan shared several controversial posts on his personal Facebook page last year, including a meme that pictured a white police officer leaning against his cruiser that said: "If we really wanted you dead all we'd have to do is stop patrolling your neighborhoods. …. And wait."More >>
The suit claims laws prohibiting the trafficking and possession of marijuana are “unconstitutional” when applied to these citizens and “thousands of other medical cannabis users in Kentucky” who have a “legitimate and dire need for medical cannabis.”More >>
"This system does not work well," according to a study of the Jefferson District Court system by the National Center for State Courts. "Some judges are overburdened, others have more free time and may leave early."More >>
The author and publisher of Powell’s book and an attorney suing her on behalf of women named in the book have agreed that “documents, testimony” and other evidence produced by the school and its Athletic Association may include “confidential information."More >>
The manslaughter case will be in Fayette Circuit Court Thursday when an attorney for Whitlow will ask a judge to throw out the evidence because blood was drawn from Whitlow without her consent while she was in a hospital.More >>
“We put people in custody to keep them from being able to be under the influence,” said a judge in charge of the county's drug court. “The level of contraband coming into our jail is unacceptable.”More >>
