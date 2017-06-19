Supreme Court strikes down law banning use of Facebook by registered sex offenders

A local grassroots organization is showing the importance of paying it forward while giving many fathers a second chance with not only their children but also with the community. On Sunday, hundreds of fathers and families met at Shelby Park for the 2NOT1 Father’s Day Cookout.

A local grassroots organization is showing the importance of paying it forward while giving many fathers a second chance with not only their children but also with the community. On Sunday, hundreds of fathers and families met at Shelby Park for the 2NOT1 Father’s Day Cookout.

Denzinger was shot and killed in the line of duty in June 2007 by a teenager while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Denzinger was shot and killed in the line of duty in June 2007 by a teenager while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

A Pentagon spokesman says the U.S. had not shot down a Syrian regime aircraft before Sunday's confrontation.

A Pentagon spokesman says the U.S. had not shot down a Syrian regime aircraft before Sunday's confrontation.

Doctors say 80 percents of dogs that come in contact with the virus will get the canine influenza.

Doctors say 80 percents of dogs that come in contact with the virus will get the canine influenza.

Highly contagious and potentially dangerous dog flu has made its way to Louisville

Highly contagious and potentially dangerous dog flu has made its way to Louisville

Brendan McKay pitched five tough innings and the Louisville bullpen was dominant as the Cards won their first College World Series game in 10 years, 8-4 over Texas A&M.

Brendan McKay pitched five tough innings and the Louisville bullpen was dominant as the Cards won their first College World Series game in 10 years, 8-4 over Texas A&M.

CRAWFORD | All Cards on deck as Louisville wins CWS opener over Texas A&M

CRAWFORD | All Cards on deck as Louisville wins CWS opener over Texas A&M

The University of Louisville will mount an aggressive appeal of the NCAA's ruling against its men's basketball program. WDRB's Eric Crawford looks at the issues, and examines their chances.

The University of Louisville will mount an aggressive appeal of the NCAA's ruling against its men's basketball program. WDRB's Eric Crawford looks at the issues, and examines their chances.

CRAWFORD | Looking at Louisville's avenues for appeal to the NCAA

CRAWFORD | Looking at Louisville's avenues for appeal to the NCAA

It hasn’t been a significant problem for Jefferson County Public Schools in the past, but with the recent firing of a longtime principal, the issue of student residency violations has been launched into the spotlight.

It hasn’t been a significant problem for Jefferson County Public Schools in the past, but with the recent firing of a longtime principal, the issue of student residency violations has been launched into the spotlight.

Washington (CNN) -- The Supreme Court unanimously struck down a North Carolina law that bars the use of commercial social networking sites, including Facebook, by registered sex offenders.

A lower court upheld the law, but lawyers for Lester Gerard Packingham -- who is a registered sex offender -- say it is too broad and swept in their client even though his Facebook posting concerned the fact that his parking ticket was dismissed.

"No fine, no court costs, nothing spent... Praise be to God" he wrote.

After the office came upon the posting, Packingham was found guilty of violating the law that says "it is unlawful for a sex offender who is registered ...to access a commercial social networking site where the sex offender knows that the site permits minor children to become members or to create or maintain personal Web pages on the commercial social networking site."

North Carolina argues the law was passed to "confront the threat sexual predators pose to children."

Packingham's lawyers note that when they filed their petition Facebook had grown to 1.59 billion users. They argued the section of law at issue "imposes criminal punishment for activity fully protected under the First Amendment."

At oral arguments, David T. Goldberg said that the law reaches "vast swaths of core First Amendment activity that is totally unrelated to the government's preventative purpose" and that it is "totally unrelated to the government's preventative purpose." Goldberg noted that his client was not accused of communicating with or viewing the profile of a minor, but "speaking to his friends and family" about his experience in traffic court.

They maintained that the section of the law "is not narrowly tailored; it does not leave open ample alternative channels for the First Amendment activities it burdens; and it does not directly or effectively future the government's interests."

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.