Signs asking for information in 7-year-old Louisville boy's murd - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Signs asking for information in 7-year-old Louisville boy's murder are being stolen

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's another hit to the family of a 7-year-old boy shot and killed while sitting at his dining room table.

Signs urging people to give information in the murder of Dequante Hobbs Jr. are being stolen.

Donors placed dozens of signs across the area. Family members say the signs started disappearing Friday night.

The signs have been taken from Shawnee Park, off Dixie Highway and in the Russell, California and Chickasaw neighborhoods.

No one has been arrested for Hobbs' murder.

The family fears someone who knows something about the gunmen is taking down the signs.

"I understand the fear that some folks have about coming forward. Fear of some kind of retribution toward them, but the biggest retribution would be is if you had that info to put that person behind bars, and you are living with that. That's a bigger challenge to face in this life," said LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

It's been nearly a month since Hobbs was shot and killed in his Russell neighborhood home. He was hit by a stray bullet while sitting at a table eating a piece of cake.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

