WANTED | Police looking for man accused of robbing east Louisville gas station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect accused of robbing a Louisville gas station.

According to a news release from LMPD, the robbery took place on Jan. 10, just before 9 p.m. at the Speedway at 1415 Lyndon Lane.

Police say the suspect walked into the gas station and pulled a weapon. He then demanded and received money, before running away.

No one was injured.

Police have provided surveillance images of the man they say is the suspect. The images appear with this story. He is described as a black male, 20-25 years of age, with a dark complexion, a thin build, ranging from 5'-10" to 6'-0" tall, and weighing between 170 and 180 pounds.

Anyone with any information on the suspect's identity is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD.

