Pennsylvania boy, 4, dies after shooting self in face

ALDI is hiring at several stores in Louisville and Indiana, and is holding a job fair on Tuesday, June 20.

Doctors say 80 percents of dogs that come in contact with the virus will get the canine influenza.

Highly contagious and potentially dangerous dog flu has made its way to Louisville

It hasn’t been a significant problem for Jefferson County Public Schools in the past, but with the recent firing of a longtime principal, the issue of student residency violations has been launched into the spotlight.

Norton Elementary School principal Ken Stites was fired from JCPS on May 30.

The University of Louisville will mount an aggressive appeal of the NCAA's ruling against its men's basketball program. WDRB's Eric Crawford looks at the issues, and examines their chances.

CRAWFORD | Looking at Louisville's avenues for appeal to the NCAA

In the lawsuit, Harper claims he was demoted after he told Conrad that he had concerns about the chief’s leadership and also informed some Metro Council members about those issues.

A Louisville woman is facing serious charges after police say she abandoned her 9-year-old special needs child at the Galt House hotel in downtown Louisville over the weekend.

Police say 26-year-old Anthony Jones forced his way into the person's car, pulled a gun, and demanded that the individual perform the sex act, threatening to shoot her if the victim didn't.

Authorities say the student was under 16 years of age.

(FOX NEWS) -- A 4-year-old boy whose mother is a Pennsylvania volunteer firefighter shot himself in the face and died, according to reports Monday.

Troopers in Monroe County haven't charged anyone in the death Sunday of Bentley Thomas Koch at a home in Chestnuthill Township.

His 21-year-old mother is a member of the Freemansburg Fire Company, Lehighvalleylive.com reported.

"I never thought I would see the day I would get the news my only son has passed away ... my poor baby," mom Lexie Antonini said on Facebook, according to the news website.

"I don't know how to feel,” she said. “I don't know what to do. I lost my everything. I want to thank everyone for being here at this time. ... Baby boy, this isn't goodbye. I will see you soon I promise."

The district attorney also is investigating.

"Today one of our firefighters lost a child, and all of us here are at a loss,” the Freemansburg Fire Company said on Facebook. "Bentley was a light like no other around our station, always making people smile, he will forever be one of our 12 boys.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2017 Fox News. All rights reserved.