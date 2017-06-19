Vietnam veterans honored by new Jeffersontown memorial - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Vietnam veterans honored by new Jeffersontown memorial

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vietnam veterans are being honored in Jeffersontown by a new memorial.

Officials broke ground on the Tri An Monument Monday morning in Veterans Memorial Park on Taylorsville Road. It will have eight columns that represent each of the countries that sent troops to help south Vietnam, as well as photos and stories about the war.

The monument recognizes the sacrifices American and South Vietnamese Armed Forces made during the Vietnam War. 

"These men and women fought rain, wind, hot -- anything it took to bring our freedom on, day-in and day-out," said Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf "The memorial that they're bringing today, again, is a memorial that unites not only a country, but unites the world."

The Tri An Monument is expected to be complete in March.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

