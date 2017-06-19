UPS to charge new fees for some deliveries during holiday season - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPS to charge new fees for some deliveries during holiday season

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS will now charge a fee for holiday season deliveries.

The shipping giant says the new charge will be under $1 and will be for shipments to residential customers during peak delivery times in November and December.

UPS says it will add 27 cents for deliveries from Nov. 19 through Dec. 2 and again Dec. 17 through the day before Christmas Eve.

The fee will be higher for overnight, second- or third-day deliveries.

It will also add new fees for oversized packages.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

