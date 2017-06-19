Man given beer during police interrogation plans to file a civil lawsuit

ALDI is hiring at several stores in Louisville and Indiana, and is holding a job fair on Tuesday, June 20.

Doctors say 80 percents of dogs that come in contact with the virus will get the canine influenza.

Highly contagious and potentially dangerous dog flu has made its way to Louisville

It hasn’t been a significant problem for Jefferson County Public Schools in the past, but with the recent firing of a longtime principal, the issue of student residency violations has been launched into the spotlight.

The University of Louisville will mount an aggressive appeal of the NCAA's ruling against its men's basketball program. WDRB's Eric Crawford looks at the issues, and examines their chances.

CRAWFORD | Looking at Louisville's avenues for appeal to the NCAA

A Louisville woman is facing serious charges after police say she abandoned her 9-year-old special needs child at the Galt House hotel in downtown Louisville over the weekend.

In the lawsuit, Harper claims he was demoted after he told Conrad that he had concerns about the chief’s leadership and also informed some Metro Council members about those issues.

Police say 26-year-old Anthony Jones forced his way into the person's car, pulled a gun, and demanded that the individual perform the sex act, threatening to shoot her if the victim didn't.

Authorities say the student was under 16 years of age.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven years after a jury convicted a man for arson, he's out of jail because investigators gave him alcohol the day he confessed.

"When I got into the room, an officer came and said, 'Hey I got something for you,'" U.B. Thomas said. "He handed me a beer. It was a 24 ounce can of OE 800 malt liquor."

A judge ruled that beer changed the outcome of U.B. Thomas' 2009 arson case.

"I'm already still intoxicated from the night before," Thomas said of the interrogation day.

Because of that beer, Thomas said he falsely confessed.

"I can't let this go, and I pursued this for eight years constantly," he said. "I wrote everybody I could think of."

In March, Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Olu Stevens vacated Thomas' conviction and 20-year-prison sentence. Stevens ruled jurors in the 2010 trial should have been told arson investigators provided Thomas beer and pizza.

"I blame me first, for being an addict, for being an alcoholic, for being powerless at that moment, for taking something from my enemies who I thought were my friends, to consume it to trust them," Thomas said. "Now that I showed you I'm innocent, I blame Metro Government and everything that follows underneath that."

Thomas must remain at the Healing Place as a judge ordered a new trial, although no court dates have been set. He and his attorney are now planning to file a civil lawsuit and have up to a year to do so.

"U.B. Thomas deserves to be compensated for the eight years of life he lost, and it's my job to get that for him." Attorney Aaron Bentley said. "No amount of compensation can ever be adequate for losing that much time of your life, so what we'll do is ask the people of Jefferson County to tell us what's adequate."

While behind bars, his brother was shot and killed in another high-profile case.

"My brother Darnell Thomas Wicker, he gets gunned down by police in Shively, and my mind goes crazy," Thomas said. "Did they kill him because of me? Because I'm getting ready, and they know I've got a hold on something..."

The Commonwealth's Attorney said that shooting by LMPD officers was ruled justified. Thomas said his claim is just speculation and knows that case has nothing do with his case, but in jail he said his mind started to wander.

Thomas now credits his faith for helping him get through these tough times.

"What I want to come out of this ... is that this doesn't happen to anybody else," he said.

