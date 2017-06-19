UPS to charge fee for holiday season packages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS is delivering a fee for holiday season packages.

The shipping giant says the new charge will be for shipments to residential customers during peak delivery times in November and December.

UPS will add 27 cents for deliveries between Nov. 19 and Dec. 2, then again Dec. 17 through the day before Christmas Eve.

The fee will be more for overnight, second or third day deliveries.

It will also add new fees for oversized packages.

UPS says the fees will help cover the cost of hiring additional workers, as well as renting extra planes and trucks.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.