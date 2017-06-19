Local trucking company receives global environmental award - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local trucking company receives global environmental award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

A local, family owned trucking company has won an award for world excellence.

Ford Motor Company recognizes other companies around the world each year for helping to keep Ford's operations environmentally and socially responsible.

M&M Cartage is the only American company this year to receive Ford's "Green Pillar Award." The trucking company off of Fern Valley Road got the award partly because it recently moved to natural gas fueled trucks.

It also built a new headquarters twice the size of its old headquarters, but it uses 40 percent less energy.

“To get that type of award from a global company like that, [out of] all their global suppliers, that's pretty cool,” M&M Cartage president Don Hayden said. 

M&M Cartage has been in Louisville for more than 40 years and has nearly 500 employees. It does trucking for manufacturing companies to support distributions.

Looking forward, Hayden said the company will continue to shrink its carbon footprint. Its goal is to eventually use methane from renewable sources like landfills for transportation fuel. 

