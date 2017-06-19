Parents, Jeffersonville mayor oppose GCCS plan to shut down elem - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Parents, Jeffersonville mayor oppose GCCS plan to shut down elementary schools

Posted: Updated:
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -

A plan to close two elementary schools in Jeffersonville is getting backlash from parents and city leaders.

Dozens of parents and neighbors held a meeting Monday to discuss Greater Clark County Schools' proposed plan to close Spring Hill and Maple Elementary Schools. 

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said closing the city's downtown elementary schools would be detrimental to the city's growth.

"I've got to save a school for the downtown," Moore told parents. "We're in the middle of the greatest comeback the city of Jeffersonville has ever had, and the worst thing you can do is to shut down a downtown school. The plan is to shut down both of them."

Under the proposal, kids who attend Spring Hill or Maple would be bussed across town to Northaven or Bridgepoint Elementary Schools.

"No one is going to move to a community where there is not a school," Carol Moon said.

"It would tear us up," Marvin Allen added. "It would devastate us to no end."

"It's gonna be a big hardship on a lot of people," said Albert Brown, who cares for his three granddaughters who currently walk to school. "I would really rather them stay in their own neighborhood."

Superintendent Dr. Andrew Melin said the plan, which would take effect in the 2018-19 school year, would save the district $1 million and better serve students who attend Spring Hill and Maple. The schools enroll about 200 students each, Melin said.

The plan also reflects growth in the northern parts of the district.

"I have to make sure that if we're going to invest dollars, that we're investing in the right locations," Melin said.

Moore wants the district to build a new downtown school that would combine Maple and Spring Hill.

"We still can go up there and picket," Moon said. "We still can let them know how we feel about it."

Melin will present the plans at Tuesday's school board meeting.

Related Stories:

2 Clark County elementary schools could permanently close, forcing students to relocate

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.