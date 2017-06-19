Parents, Jeffersonville mayor oppose GCCS plan to shut down elementary schools

Doctors say 80 percents of dogs that come in contact with the virus will get the canine influenza.

Doctors say 80 percents of dogs that come in contact with the virus will get the canine influenza.

Highly contagious and potentially dangerous dog flu has made its way to Louisville

Highly contagious and potentially dangerous dog flu has made its way to Louisville

ALDI is hiring at several stores in Louisville and Indiana, and is holding a job fair on Tuesday, June 20.

ALDI is hiring at several stores in Louisville and Indiana, and is holding a job fair on Tuesday, June 20.

Police say 26-year-old Anthony Jones forced his way into the person's car, pulled a gun, and demanded that the individual perform the sex act, threatening to shoot her if the victim didn't.

Police say 26-year-old Anthony Jones forced his way into the person's car, pulled a gun, and demanded that the individual perform the sex act, threatening to shoot her if the victim didn't.

A Louisville woman is facing serious charges after police say she abandoned her 9-year-old special needs child at the Galt House hotel in downtown Louisville over the weekend.

A Louisville woman is facing serious charges after police say she abandoned her 9-year-old special needs child at the Galt House hotel in downtown Louisville over the weekend.

In the lawsuit, Harper claims he was demoted after he told Conrad that he had concerns about the chief’s leadership and also informed some Metro Council members about those issues.

In the lawsuit, Harper claims he was demoted after he told Conrad that he had concerns about the chief’s leadership and also informed some Metro Council members about those issues.

An American man who returned home to Ohio last week after being held captive in North Korea has died.

An American man who returned home to Ohio last week after being held captive in North Korea has died.

From 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Father's Day, the good deeds under the golden arches didn't stop.

From 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Father's Day, the good deeds under the golden arches didn't stop.

Authorities say the student was under 16 years of age.

Authorities say the student was under 16 years of age.

A plan to close two elementary schools in Jeffersonville is getting backlash from parents and city leaders.

Dozens of parents and neighbors held a meeting Monday to discuss Greater Clark County Schools' proposed plan to close Spring Hill and Maple Elementary Schools.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said closing the city's downtown elementary schools would be detrimental to the city's growth.

"I've got to save a school for the downtown," Moore told parents. "We're in the middle of the greatest comeback the city of Jeffersonville has ever had, and the worst thing you can do is to shut down a downtown school. The plan is to shut down both of them."

Under the proposal, kids who attend Spring Hill or Maple would be bussed across town to Northaven or Bridgepoint Elementary Schools.

"No one is going to move to a community where there is not a school," Carol Moon said.

"It would tear us up," Marvin Allen added. "It would devastate us to no end."

"It's gonna be a big hardship on a lot of people," said Albert Brown, who cares for his three granddaughters who currently walk to school. "I would really rather them stay in their own neighborhood."

Superintendent Dr. Andrew Melin said the plan, which would take effect in the 2018-19 school year, would save the district $1 million and better serve students who attend Spring Hill and Maple. The schools enroll about 200 students each, Melin said.

The plan also reflects growth in the northern parts of the district.

"I have to make sure that if we're going to invest dollars, that we're investing in the right locations," Melin said.

Moore wants the district to build a new downtown school that would combine Maple and Spring Hill.

"We still can go up there and picket," Moon said. "We still can let them know how we feel about it."

Melin will present the plans at Tuesday's school board meeting.

Related Stories:

2 Clark County elementary schools could permanently close, forcing students to relocate

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.