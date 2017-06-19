Residents along Kentucky Highway 86 consider concepts to make ro - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Residents along Kentucky Highway 86 consider concepts to make road safer

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dangerous stretch of road that connects Hardin and Breckinridge Counties could see some major construction projects to improve safety issues.

On Monday night, dozens of residents who live along KY Highway 86 met with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet at Custer Elementary School to view concepts of 19 road projects.

Nearly 400 accidents have occurred on the 27-mile stretch of road from Elizabethtown into Breckinridge County in the last 10 years, most which have been single-vehicle accidents where is believed to be the biggest factor.

“We can go from as little as simply putting up some signage, we can talk about maybe completely straightening out a curb by adding a new route,” said KYTC spokesperson Chris Jessie.

Kentucky Rep. Dean Schamore allocated $500,000 for the road study that highlighted the areas, especially curves, that need the most attention. Many of the curves do not meet today’s design standards. The project would impact the entire 27-mile stretch but only the most high-traffic, accident-prone areas.

Although much of the highway is a rural road, KYTC said  more than 4,000 travel the area on the eastern end each day.

Gloria Henderson lives along Hwy 86 near the county line and several cars have crashed in her yard after going too fast around the curve.

“When you hit that dip, it kind of throws you off," Henderson said. "So I am, like, a target on both sides.".

The latest accident in her yard happened Easter Sunday after a man drove off the road and the car ended up just feed from her front porch. Fortunately, her children where not playing outside at the time. 

“He landed in the backyard, the only place I allow them to play, and now they aren’t allowed to play there at all,” said Henderson, wiping away tears.

Transportation officials will now take what residents said Monday night and move forward with an overall plan, one that could take at least six years to complete.

