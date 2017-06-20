"Pizza rat strikes again!" video goes viral again

Cuba rejects Trump's criticism as 'hostile' but seeks to maintain official ties even as U.S. rolls back some changes instituted by Obama

Trump rolls back some, not all, changes in US-Cuba relations

After forgoing Camp David for his private estates, President Donald Trump is checking out the government-owned retreat in the Maryland mountains

Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at Camp David

Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations

Cosby's team attacks judge likely to retry him in sex case

Airlines canceled flights in Phoenix and doctors urged people to be careful around concrete, playground equipment and vehicle interiors as a heat wave threatens to bring temperatures near 120 degrees to parts of the Southwestern U.S.

Technology CEOs are being urged by White House officials to pitch in on President Donald Trump's effort to modernize government

More cemeteries are tweaking practices to accommodate people who want to tread lightly, even in death

Google is intensifying its campaign against online extremism, saying it will put more resources toward identifying and removing videos related to terrorism and hate groups.

Harvard University's recent decision to rescind admission offers to 10 incoming freshmen because of offensive Facebook posts is drawing attention from far beyond the Ivy League school's halls.

Amazon tests new clothing service that lets customers try on clothes at comfort of their home before they buy.

Amazon strikes again; the dressing room in your house

A new poll finds that Americans are more likely to oppose than support President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.

The family of an American college student who died days after being released from North Korea in a coma says the 22-year-old "has completed his journey home.".

Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl's friends mosque.

As a scorching heat wave hits Phoenix, air conditioning repairmen have been besieged with phone calls from desperate homeowners.

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman has produced a viral video after encountering a New York City rat trying to flee with a large bag of garbage.

Leigh Conner says she saw a moving trash bag last week in the Brooklyn neighborhood while she was getting on her bike. She tells WABC-TV she started filming when she saw a rat was causing the bag to move, dragging the much larger trash bag across the sidewalk.

The video, titled "Pizza rat strikes again," shows the rat pulling out what appears to be a thrown-away pizza from the bag and running into a hole in the ground.

The rat eventually left the pizza behind after running away.

