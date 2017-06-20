POV | Time’s Up for Dan Johnson

As most of us know by now, Metro Councilman Dan Johnson has been accused of multiple episodes of inappropriate behavior in the past few months.

He was accused of having too much to drink on a GLI trip to Austin last September and saying some very inappropriate things to one of the GLI staffers. Since then, GLI has banned him from all future events.

A Metro Council staffer alleged that Mr. Johnson exposed his butt to her last year in the parking lot outside City Hall. Then, earlier this month Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green said he grabbed her buttock during a group photo shoot.

Faced with his bad behavior, his plan is to seek counseling, so there’s some admission of guilt there. Johnson previously announced he won’t run for re-election, but he also plans to hang around Metro Council and continue to take the taxpayer-provided salary until late 2018.

Listen, I don’t know for sure what he did, because I wasn’t there. But I sense a pattern and after three unrelated harassment accusations in less than a year I see no reason to believe that he’s not going to do it again. This kind of behavior is unacceptable anywhere, let alone in city government, and no woman should be subjected to it. So I call on the Metro Council to remove Dan Johnson as quickly as possible.

I’m Bill Lamb, and that’s my Point of View.

