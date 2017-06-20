Two teens accused of shooting juveniles, property with BB gun in Highlands neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville teens have been arrested after police say they shot two juveniles with a BB gun in the Highlands neighborhood late Monday night.

According to the arrest report, police were called to the 2200 block of Bardstown Road near Douglass Loop around 11:30 p.m. on June 19. That's where police found two juvenile victims with "welts, redness and contusions to the right knee area, consistent with being struck with a BB shot."

Officers say they also found one BB pellet at the scene.

One victim told police he saw one of the suspects holding a black handgun, and gave officers a description of the vehicle. A parent then arrived on scene and told police he saw the vehicle heading south on Bardstown Road. Police caught up with the suspect vehicle with two people inside near Bardstown Road and Eastview Avenue, which is not far from Trevilian Way.

After stopping the 2002 Jeep, officers saw a "BB gun box" in the back seat, and two BB guns under the passenger seat.

It's not clear who was driving, but police say the suspects, Christian Thompson and Dominic Hickerson -- both 18 -- admitted they had been "driving around near people on Bardstown Road firing a BB gun." Police say Hickerson also admitted the two had been shooting at signs and buildings.

Both men were arrested and charged with two counts of wanton endangerment and assault.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.