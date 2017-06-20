POLICE: Would-be car thief foiled by stick-shift in Jeffersontow - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Would-be car thief foiled by stick-shift in Jeffersontown

Posted: Updated:
Matthew W. Davidson (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Matthew W. Davidson (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're gonna steal a stick-shift, you'd better know how to drive a stick-shift.

That's the lesson that was learned by a man police say was trying to steal a vehicle at a daycare in Jeffersontown late last year.

According to an arrest warrant, it happened on Oct. 24, 2016, when the victim was dropping off his child at a daycare.

Police say before the victim even made it to daycare door, he heard the engine of his car rev up. That's because, police say 31-year-old Matthew Davidson was inside the car, trying to steal it. There was just one problem.

Davidson didn't know how to drive a manual transmission.

Police say the victim went back to his car and "removed" Davidson from it. At that point, police say Davidson told the victim he was "sorry" and walked away.

The victim then called Jeffersontown Police.

A warrant for Davidson's arrest was issued on Feb. 16, 2017. That warrant was served on Monday morning, at Louisville Metro Corrections, where Davidson was already in custody.

Davidson is charged with theft by unlawful taking.

