Ford to invest $900 million in Kentucky Truck Plant, 'securing' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ford to invest $900 million in Kentucky Truck Plant, 'securing' 1,000 U.S. jobs

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford Motor Co. has announced plans to invest $900 million in the Kentucky Truck Plant, upgrading the plant to prepare it to manufacture the new Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles.

The announcement came Tuesday morning. According to a news release, the move will ensure that 1,000 hourly jobs will remain in the U.S. 

The Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles will be exported to more than 55 markets globally -- that includes plans to export the Navigator to China.

The $900 million investment is in addition to a $1.3 billion investment and 2,000 jobs created at that plant in late 2015 to build the all-new Ford Super Duty.

Kentucky Truck employs nearly 7,600 full-time hourly workers – and Ford has more U.S. hourly workers and builds more vehicles in the U.S. than any other automaker.

"Large SUVs are attracting a new generation around the world -- and we're finding new ways to deliver the capability, versatility and technology that customers around the world really want with our all-new Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator," said Joe Hinrichs, Ford executive vice president and president, Global Operations, in a statement. "At the same time, we also have looked at how we can be more successful in the small car segment and deliver even more choices for customers in a way that makes business sense."

