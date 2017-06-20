Simpsonville Police say suspect stole $5K worth of sunglasses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simpsonville Police are looking for one shady thief.

Police say a suspect stole about $5,000 worth of Prada and Versace sunglasses from a Sunglass Hut store, located at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.

Officials say the theft happened on Monday.

According to police, the suspect threatened a store employee while committing the crime. Investigators say they don't think the suspect is armed, but could be dangerous and say the person should not be approached.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 911 or Simpsonville Police at 502-722-8110.

