UPDATE: Not guilty plea entered for Lexington school employee accused of raping former student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington school employee accused of raping a former student under the age of 16 appeared before a judge on Monday.

According to WKYT, a Lexington district judge entered a plea of not-guilty on behalf of Lindsey Banta Jarvis.

Jarvis appeared in court, accompanied by an adult male. That male was not identified. The arrest report indicates that Jarvis is married.

To read WKYT's original story, CLICK HERE.

Jarvis, a Fayette County school employee, is charged with two counts of third-degree rape in Fayette County. A Woodford County grand jury also handed down indictments against Jarvis. In Woodford County, Jarvis is charged with one count of third degree rape, one county of third degree sodomy and one count of engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor.

Authorities say all the charges concern the same victim, who is under 16. The Woodford County indictment indicates that Jarvis sodomized the victim in May 2016 and had sexual intercourse with the victim in June 2016.

The arrest report alleges that the victim told police he had sexual intercourse with Jarvis and it goes on to allege that his cell phone contained information indicating that he and Jarvis were in a romantic relationship.

According to WKYT, a Fayette County Schools spokesperson confirmed that Jarvis was a para-educator at Veterans Park Elementary. She was hired in Aug. 2016 as a teacher's aide, and resigned last Friday.

"While we cannot comment on individual personnel issues, we can assure families and community members that we are aware of the matter," said school spokesperson Lisa Deffendall. "Our personnel protocols in a case like this would call for placing an employee on administrative leave pending resolution."

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.