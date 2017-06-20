Those affected by Alzheimers get help on the 'The Longest Day'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The summer solstice is the longest day of the year - the sun shines longer than any other day. June 21 kicks of the summer season each year.

The Longest Day event presented by Kentucky ElderLaw, PLLC recognizes the people affected by Alzheimers. It is a national movement with the Alzheimer's Association.

From sunrise to sunset, the gathering symbolizes the challenging journey of those living with the disease and their caregivers. The attorneys, staff, and friends of Kentucky ElderLaw, PLLC are hosting a lawn party complete with an all-day game of cornhole as a fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association.

Many of their clients and their families, and their own families have been affected by this disease. They have seen the toll it takes on everyone, from the person facing the diagnosis to those caring for them. They want to honor those that are living the struggle and for whom every day is the "longest day."

The Longest Day is a team event to raise funds and awareness for the Alzheimer's Association. There will be food trucks, music and a great time. The public is invited to attend and donate to this great cause.

The Longest Day

Kentucky ElderLaw, PLLC

920 Dupont Rd.

Wednesday, June 21

7 a.m. to sunset

Cornhole Tournament 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Donations appreciated

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.