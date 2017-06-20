Bristol Bar and Grille to give away free green chili wontons for - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bristol Bar and Grille to give away free green chili wontons for one year

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville restaurant is giving one lucky customer a chance to win one of its signature dishes for a year.

Bristol Bar and Grille is holding a raffle for an opportunity to win free green chili wontons for a full year.

The prize is worth $572. The winner will get one order of eight wontons each week in 2018.

The dish has been a staple on the restaurant's menu since opening back in 1977.

People can begin entering the raffle on Wednesday by eating at one of the four Bristol locations.

Guests will receive raffle tickets with their checks. Customers are limited to three entries per day.

A winner will be randomly selected on Sept. 9 during the restaurant's 40th anniversary party, which will take place at Bristol Highlands, located at 1321 Bardstown Road.

For further information, visit the restaurant's website.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

