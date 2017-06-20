U.S. Postal Service releases solar eclipse stamp using thermochr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U.S. Postal Service releases solar eclipse stamp using thermochromic ink

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The federal government is celebrating the magic of the total solar eclipse by sending a piece of mail.

The U.S. Postal Service is releasing a total solar eclipse stamp on Tuesday. 

It's the first stamp to use thermochromic ink. When you touch the stamp while it's black, the image changes into the Moon. Seconds later, the black eclipse returns. 

The total solar eclipse will happen Aug. 21. The prime spot to watch it, right here in Kentucky, is in Hopkinsville.

