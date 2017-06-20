Kentucky's AG files lawsuit against Gov. Matt Bevin over executi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky's AG files lawsuit against Gov. Matt Bevin over executive order reorganizing education boards

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has filed a lawsuit over a recent executive order by Governor Matt Bevin to reorganize several state education boards, according to a news release from Beshear's office.

On July 7, Beshear gave Bevin one week to rescind his order. The attorney general called the governor's move "unconstitutional" and "illegal."

"But I gave him time," Beshear said. "I wanted him to think through what he'd done."

As the deadline approached, the governor's office responded. On Wednesday, Bevin's attorney, Steve Pitt, sent a letter to Beshear which said the governor’s office planned "certain modifications" to Bevin's order -- and Beshear said then that he would hold off on filing the lawsuit until he reviewed the changes.

"It appears that, at least, some action will be taken," Beshear said. "I don't know that it will be sufficient, but I do want to see what it is."

But on Tuesday afternoon, Beshear announced his view that the changes didn't go far enough.

"The governor’s refusal to rescind or materially alter his unconstitutional executive orders dissolving and reorganizing independent education boards has caused my office to file a lawsuit in Franklin Circuit Court. The governor could have avoided this lawsuit simply by following the law. A governor does not have 'absolute authority' over state boards and cannot ignore, suspend and rewrite laws passed by the general assembly that create independent boards, outline their structure and set mandatory terms for their members. My job as attorney general is to enforce the Constitution, to maintain the separation of powers and to ensure no branch of government exceeds its powers granted to it by the people. Everyone must follow the law, regardless of position and regardless of party."

WDRB News has reached out to Gov. Bevin's office and is awaiting their response.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.