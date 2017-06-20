Grenfell Tower: Adele meets firefighters for 'tea and a cuddle'

Against a Florida team known for its pitching and defense, Louisville will send junior Kade McClure to the mound looking to advance to within one win of the College World Series finals.

Against a Florida team known for its pitching and defense, Louisville will send junior Kade McClure to the mound looking to advance to within one win of the College World Series finals.

Junior Kade McClure will take the mound for Louisville in its second College World Series game. (U of L athletics photo)

Junior Kade McClure will take the mound for Louisville in its second College World Series game. (U of L athletics photo)

Police say 26-year-old Anthony Jones forced his way into the person's car, pulled a gun, and demanded that the individual perform the sex act, threatening to shoot her if the victim didn't.

Police say 26-year-old Anthony Jones forced his way into the person's car, pulled a gun, and demanded that the individual perform the sex act, threatening to shoot her if the victim didn't.

The nearly $1 billion investment will upgrade the plant to prepare it to manufacture the new Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles.

The nearly $1 billion investment will upgrade the plant to prepare it to manufacture the new Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles.

Mayor Fischer says Ford continues to invest in Louisville because of its workforce, culture

Mayor Fischer says Ford continues to invest in Louisville because of its workforce, culture

An American man who returned home to Ohio last week after being held captive in North Korea has died.

An American man who returned home to Ohio last week after being held captive in North Korea has died.

Authorities say the student was under 16 years of age.

Authorities say the student was under 16 years of age.

If you're gonna steal a stick-shift, you'd better know how to drive a stick-shift.

If you're gonna steal a stick-shift, you'd better know how to drive a stick-shift.

A Lexington school employee accused of raping a former student under the age of 16 appeared before a judge on Monday.

A Lexington school employee accused of raping a former student under the age of 16 appeared before a judge on Monday.

From 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Father's Day, the good deeds under the golden arches didn't stop.

From 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Father's Day, the good deeds under the golden arches didn't stop.

(CNN) -- Adele's love for her hometown runs deep: in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster, the singer visited some of the city's firefighters for a "cup of tea and a cuddle" to thank them for their work tackling the deadly blaze.

Fireman Rob Petty posted about the star's impromptu meeting with the team at Chelsea Fire Station on Monday on his Facebook page.

Petty said Adele, who posed for photos with firefighters at the station and in front of one of their fire trucks, "wonderfully grounded and caring."

"She just turned up at the station and knocked on the window and said she has some cakes for us," station manager Ben King said in a statement.

"We opened the door to her and she took her sunglasses off and said: 'Hi, I'm Adele,'" he recalled. "Everyone was so shocked."

Adele also joined the firefighters in a minute's silence for the victims of the fire, observed across the UK.

London Fire Brigade and the city's other emergency personnel have been praised by politicians, locals and celebrities alike for their efforts during the Grenfell Tower fire, which left at least 79 people dead or missing, presumed dead.

Anger and protests at the government and local authorities' handling of the tragedy have followed, with London Mayor Sadiq Khan calling the fire "a horrific incident."

Fellow singer Rita Ora also commented on the Grenfell Tower tragedy, posting on Instagram: "This is my neigbourhood ... I used to play in that block. I want to do all I can do to help."

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.