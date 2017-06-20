Councilman Dan Johnson threatens lawsuit after sexual harassment - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Councilman Dan Johnson threatens lawsuit after sexual harassment allegation

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A week after a Louisville Metro Councilman agreed to apologize and seek counseling after complaints of inappropriately touching a colleague's backside at a public event, an attorney says he may file a lawsuit for defamation, libel and slander. 

In a Cease and Desist letter dated June 14, 2017, McAdam demands Green "immediately cease and desist your unlawful defamation" and "provide us with prompt written assurance within ten days that you will cease and desist from further defamation of Hon. Daniel D. Johnson's character and reputation."

Although Johnson issued a formal letter of apology to Green and agreed not to run for the Metro Council after his term runs out, Johnson's attorney, Thomas A. McAdam III, says Johnson believes Green, "with actual malice, [has] engaged in publishing and spreading false, destructive and defamatory rumors." The letter states a lawsuit will be filed if the demands are not met within 10 days from the date of the letter. 

Two weeks ago, Metro Council woman Jessica Green said Johnson touched her backside while posing for a picture for a public event at Wyandotte Park. Green alerted Metro Council president David Yates in a letter saying she was "Caught off guard, disgusted and at a complete loss of words."

According to a statement from the Louisville Metro Council Democratic Caucus, District 21 council member Dan Johnson will serve out the rest of his term through 2018 and not seek re-election.

In an interview last week, Johnson told WDRB News the incident with Green was all a misunderstanding, but it's not the first time his conduct with women has been called into question. 

In 2016, Erin Hinson, a legislative aide for Councilwoman Angela Leet said Johnson exposed his naked rear end to her in a parking lot. At the time, it was brushed off as an accident. He was also banned from all Greater Louisville Inc. events after a chamber of commerce employee said he made lewd comments during a work trip to Austin, Texas. 

