Louisville man accused of opening fire on husband and wife driving near Shawnee High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on a husband and wife who were driving near Shawnee High School.

According to an arrest report, it happened Monday night near the corner of S. 39th Street and Herman Street, near Shawnee High School.

Police say just after 8 p.m., 20-year-old Marquel Payne fired several shots at a husband and wife as they were driving up S. 39th Street. Police say the woman was in the passenger seat, and was almost struck.

The male victim was hit by a bullet. His condition is not known at this time.

Police arrested Payne just after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and charged him with attempted murder and wanton endangerment. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

