Commission grants preliminary approval for Churchill Downs to offer historical horse race wagering in 1 year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has granted preliminary approval for Churchill Downs to move forward with a proposal to offer historical horse race wagering at its old Trackside facility in one year.

The move came during a meeting of the commission on Tuesday.

Calling the proposal a, "significant investment for Churchill Downs, Louisville and Kentucky," Kevin Flanery, president of Churchill Downs, said the track would want to begin in a year. The plan would involve a $50-60 million investment in facilities set up at the old Trackside off Poplar Level Road.

The commission granted preliminary approval, with one member voting against the proposal. The vote means Churchill Downs can move forward with the planning process.

Churchill Downs still needs final approval for the gaming machines required for the proposal.

