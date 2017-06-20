LMPD Narcotics Unit seizes 3 kilos of suspected heroin from High - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD Narcotics Unit seizes 3 kilos of suspected heroin from Highlands home

Posted: Updated:
Image Courtesy: Louisville Metro Police Facebook page Image Courtesy: Louisville Metro Police Facebook page

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD's Narcotics Unit seized three kilos of suspected heroin concealed in a residence in the Highlands earlier this week. 

According to LMPD's Facebook page, the drugs were found Monday hidden inside the walls of the home.

A kilo is equal to 2.2 pounds. According to a UN report, one gram of heroin can sell for $200 on the street. 

Police haven't released any other details about the bust, saying it's part of an "ongoing investigation."

