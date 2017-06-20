LMPD uncovers 3 kilograms of suspected heroin inside Highlands r - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD uncovers 3 kilograms of suspected heroin inside Highlands residence

Posted: Updated:
Image Courtesy: Louisville Metro Police Facebook page Image Courtesy: Louisville Metro Police Facebook page
Image Courtesy: Louisville Metro Police Facebook page Image Courtesy: Louisville Metro Police Facebook page

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have located three kilograms of suspected heroin inside a residence in the Highlands neighborhood.

According to LMPD's Facebook page, the drugs were found on Monday inside the walls of a home.

Louisville Metro Police declined to comment further about the drugs, saying the case was "an ongoing investigation."

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.