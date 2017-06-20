REPORT: More than 4,000 people in Kentucky are homeless - WDRB 41 Louisville News

REPORT: More than 4,000 people in Kentucky are homeless

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over 4,000 people are homeless right now across Kentucky.

That's down more than 200 from last year, according to a report from the Kentucky Housing Corporation.

The count included people living on the streets, in emergency shelters and other temporary housing programs during a single night.

More than 1,000 homeless people were found in Jefferson County in the January count.

Officials say the lack of affordable housing is the biggest barrier to preventing homelessness.

