Soldiers 'neutralize' man wearing explosive belt at Brussels tra - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Soldiers 'neutralize' man wearing explosive belt at Brussels train station

Posted: Updated:

BRUSSELS (AP) -- Belgian Police say the situation is under control, after an explosion at the Brussels Central Train Station on Tuesday. 

Media in Brussels reports that soldiers at the train station opened fire on a suspect wearing an explosive belt who shouted "Allahu Akbar." Police would only say one person has been "neutralized." 

Witnesses say they heard a loud explosion and gunfire.  A heavy police presence and a bomb disposal unit remained at the train station. The main square and the Belgian capital's Grand Place were both evacuated along with the train station. All are prominent tourist destinations. 

The Brussels prosecutor's office says there appears to be no civilian injuries or deaths from a train station explosion .

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people on the Brussels subway and at an airport on March 22, 2016.

