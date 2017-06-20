Sheriff's office gun range planned for area near Parklands of Floyds Fork worrying nearby residents

Against a Florida team known for its pitching and defense, Louisville will send junior Kade McClure to the mound looking to advance to within one win of the College World Series finals.

Junior Kade McClure will take the mound for Louisville in its second College World Series game. (U of L athletics photo)

The nearly $1 billion investment will upgrade the plant to prepare it to manufacture the new Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles.

Police say 26-year-old Anthony Jones forced his way into the person's car, pulled a gun, and demanded that the individual perform the sex act, threatening to shoot her if the victim didn't.

An American man who returned home to Ohio last week after being held captive in North Korea has died.

Authorities say the student was under 16 years of age.

If you're gonna steal a stick-shift, you'd better know how to drive a stick-shift.

A Lexington school employee accused of raping a former student under the age of 16 appeared before a judge on Monday.

From 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Father's Day, the good deeds under the golden arches didn't stop.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said it wants to build an outdoor gun range in the southeastern part of the county, but residents in the area say it’s the wrong area for one.

The range would go in the Kentucky Regional Fire Training Complex at the end of Fairmount Road. Leading back to the complex sits around 20 homes that each sit on multiple acres.

“We live in an area that is very quiet,” said Marsha Reynolds, who has lived on Fairmount for more than 20 years. “People own anywhere from two to five acres of land. Most people want to live out here where it's peaceful and quiet.”

In a letter sent on June 7 to people whose property adjoins the firefighter training complex, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced its intentions to build an outdoor gun range.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said the department currently uses a gun range in Clarksville for certification and training. However, the spokesman said that range is used too often and is difficult to find time for deputies. This location, he said, provides a cost effective alternative.

With dozens of acres of land available, the Kentucky Regional Fire Training Complex stepped in and said the sheriff’s office could use some of its land to build a gun range free of charge. However, that’s making people who live nearby not happy.

“We're mad, We're upset,” Reynolds said. “We want to look for alternatives for the sheriff's department.”

Reynolds, along with her neighbors, hopes to voice some of those concerns at a meeting with the sheriff’s office Tuesday evening.

“We are in no way wanting to stand in the way of training of our officers, but we just think there were would another location,” neighbor Shannon Thornton said.

On the other side of the training facility sits a portion of The Parklands of Floyds Fork. Groups in support of the park are planning on attending the meeting to oppose the plan.

