Young girl from Honduras gets second chance at hearing - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Young girl from Honduras gets second chance at hearing

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --A young girl comes to Louisville from Honduras for a second chance at hearing. 

Five-year-old Wendy Lopez lost her hearing from a case of bacterial meningitis about a year and a half ago. But doctors in the U.S. are able to store 

Several Louisville organizations paid for Wendy to come to the U.S. to receive a cochlear implant. The total cost of getting her here and doing the procedure is upwards of $100,000.

On Tuesday, the implant was turned on for the first time, and doctors are optimistic she will hear again. Audiologist Brandi McGraw says, "Just knowing that the surgery went well, and they had no problems getting the electrode in, and seeing that there was a response with the nerve today, both of those give me optimism"

Wendy will continue to be treated at the Heuser Hearing Institute.  She will be in Louisville for at least another month. 

