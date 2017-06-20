Sports complex proposed for vacant lot in west Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports complex proposed for vacant lot in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A state-of-the-art sports complex, retail shopping and restaurants could bring hope to a west Louisville neighborhood.

The Louisville Urban League is proposing the idea for the Russell neighborhood, which in total is a $30 million project.

"There are programs out there, but I think we could always use more," said Rev. Timothy Findley Jr., Senior Pastor of Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center on East Broadway. "We can always use more avenues, more resources."

His church, his life and his passion are full of young people and hope for west Louisville. Findley attended Monday night's Heritage West Redevelopment meeting, wanting to hear proposals about the vacant land at 30th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

"I was blown away, absolutely blown away," Findley said of a proposal from the President and CEO of the Urban League, Judge Sadiqa Reynolds..

"This is not just a game-changer for west Louisville," Reynolds said. "This is a game-changer for Louisville."

Reynolds said that game-changer is the sports complex.

"The idea of this sports complex would at a minimum bring 30,000-40,000 people annually in just for track and field competition," she said.

The proposal is one of four that would replace failed plans for a Foodport.

"If you think about what it would feel like for a child in west Louisville to be able to walk down the street, go into this facility and see champions running, to see people who look like them winning," Reynolds said.

Reynolds said it would also address some other problems facing west Louisville.

"Track or any sport, listen, that's pregnancy prevention, that's violence prevention and it's education inducing," she said.

As he delivered his Tuesday afternoon bible study message,  Finley agreed a sports complex would provide some things that are desperately needed in west Louisville.

"It provides competition," he said. "It provides something to look to -- that we've got to ... stay on that sort of straight and narrow because we are investing in this, as young people, we are investing our time."

The city will be taking public input until July 17. Click here to share your thoughts.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media.

