GUEST POV | Time for a grand jury

Although the U of L Foundation audit graphically illustrates what I believe is the corruption of James Ramsey's presidency, it does not capture the full extent of the problems. A grand jury is needed. Unlike the audit, a grand jury will have the power to subpoena the production of documents and witnesses, and force witnesses to testify.

For example, when President Ramsey's daughter was entering the business school, Ramsey's Executive Assistant called the then-dean of the business school to inquire whether his daughter could obtain a scholarship. Apparently, given the president's paltry salary, there was doubt about whether he could pay for his own daughter. Ramsey was unconcerned about struggling students who might need the scholarship. To his great credit, the dean said "no." When the then-provost's daughter was going to graduate school, the dean received a phone call from that same Executive Assistant, offering to provide the funding for an assistantship. One catch: the money had to be used to hire the Provost's daughter. When the daughter graduated, the budget line mysteriously disappeared.

The need for a grand jury is underscored by the fact that several retiring high-level U of L employees received hundreds of thousands of dollars in exchange for their agreements not to criticize Ramsey. It is time to reveal those things that Ramsey was trying to cover up. I expect that a full-scale grand jury investigation, with subpoena power, will uncover corruption regarding this imperial president.

I'm Russell Weaver, and that's my Point of View.

