City of Clarksville asking people to come forward if they have a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

City of Clarksville asking people to come forward if they have ancestors buried near road-widening project

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarksville Town Manager Kevin Baity is asking anyone to come forward who has an ancestor buried at the Stewart Emery Cemetery on Blackiston Mill Road.

A road project near Lewis and Clark Parkway is currently undergoing excavation as repairs are made, and since work goes along the cemetery, archaeologist were brought in to supervise.

Baity said there's no indication the cemetery, which dates back to the 1800s is an Indiana burial site.

"At this time, we have not personally identified any family members that could be associated except for the ones who are identified by tombstones," he said. "But family members would be made available of the report if they come forward and indicate that they have a loved one that is there."

The road will reopen by July 1, but the widening project won't happen until spring or summer next year.

