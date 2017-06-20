LMPD searching for Louisville man missing since leaving for Bonnaroo 2 weeks ago

LMPD searching for Louisville man missing since leaving for Bonn - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is asking for the public's help in locating a Louisville man who  reportedly went missing on his way to the Bonnaroo Music Festival.

Bret Broffman Jr. left around June 7 for the festival in Manchester, Tennessee, and hasn't been seen since. His vehicle was found on June 7 on Veterans Outer Loop near Franks Mill Road in Glasgow, Kentucky.

Broffman, 27, is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 574-LMPD or the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-5151.

