West Clark Community Schools says it needs to borrow $95 million for building repairs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Teachers say their buildings are falling apart, so West Clark Community School district said it needs to borrow $95 million to fix them.

But taxpayers will decide whether they'll pay for it.

The school board voted 4-1 on Tuesday night for a $95 million referendum to renovate and expand Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg.

"I cannot tell my students that we value their education in a school that is falling apart," teacher Julia Rice said.

Under the plan, each school in the district would also receive structure and safety upgrades, which includes schools in Henryville and Borden.

The board considered two options. It did not go with the $110 million plan, which would've built a brand new Silver Creek High School off-site along with building upgrades throughout the district.

"There's gonna be some people happy with us, there's gonna be some people mad as heck at us," board member Joe Basham said.

Community members want more details about the plan moving forward. A taxpayer with a $100,000 home would have to pay an extra $240 annually.

Bonds would be issued within the next two years, and residents would pay them off over the following 20.

"We may not agree with how to get there, but can we live with it? I can live with $95 million," board member Crystal Gunther said.

The board's resolution needs 525 signatures by Aug. 1. If that happens, the referendum will go on the November ballot in a special election.

