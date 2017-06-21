Britain's Prince Philip released from hospital after treatment f - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Britain's Prince Philip released from hospital after treatment for infection

Posted: Updated:

LONDON (AP) - Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip left the hospital, one day after being admitted for the treatment of an infection.

The palace said in a statement that the 96-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, left the hospital Thursday.

Prince Philip was admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection on Wednesday. The palace said the infection was related to a pre-existing condition.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, is 96 and recently said he was cutting down his public appearances and would not take on new charity roles.

Philip announced the decision to reduce his commitments in May.

He has suffered a blocked coronary artery and a severe bladder infection in recent years but has been in generally good health. He still attends summer garden parties with the queen, hosting more than 2,000 guests at a time.

The queen and Philip both suffered from severe cases of the flu at Christmas but have recovered.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.